No one was injured in two shooting incidents early Sunday morning in Williston. Police are investigating and believe both shootings were targeted.
The first report came from the area of 1510 Bison Drive at approximately 1:37 a.m. The second report came from the area of 2920 Second Ave W. at approximately 1:45 a.m.
Police responded to both calls and found no injuries as a result of the shots. The shootings appeared to be targeted, though police did not offer a motive.
"As a result of this investigation two individuals of interest have been identified. No injuries have been discovered as a result of these two incidents. These incidents do not appear to be random acts as the shots fired appear to be directed at certain individuals. The Williston Police Department is currently in the process of its investigation into these incidents," Capt. Steve Gutknecht wrote in a news release announcing the investigation.
No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.