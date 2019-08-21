Police say they seized nearly two pounds of methamphetamine during a bust Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The operation was run by the Northwest Narcotics Task Force with the assistance of the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Police Department, and United States Border Patrol.
One man, Jesus Sanchez, was arrested. Formal charges against the 40-year-old man had not been filed as of Wednesday afternoon. Police said Sanchez was in the United States illegally and had been deported before.
The investigation identified the source of about 16 pounds of meth that had been trafficked in Williston, according to a news release. The drug ring, which has a connection to Mexico, brought the drugs to Williston from southern California, police said.
Police put the estimated street value of the meth at $99,800. More arrests are expected in the near future.