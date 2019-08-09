The Northwest Narcotics Task Force and the Williams County Sheriff's Office seized thousands of dollars worth of heroin and methamphetamine when serving a search warrant Thursday, Aug. 8.
Officers searched a home in the 13000 block of 49th Street Northwest, southeast of Williston, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. They found 70 grams of meth, 60 grams of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
A second search warrant turned up items that had been reported stolen through both the Williams County Sheriff's Office and the Williston Police Department.
Multiple people were arrested on charges ranging from possession of heroin with intent to distribute to drug paraphernalia charges, police said. Formal charges had not been filed as of Friday.
Investigators said they estimated the value of the methamphetamine seized at about $7,000 and that the heroin seized was worth about $30,000.