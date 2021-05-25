Williston police are asking for the public's help locating a dog they say bit a juvenile on Tuesday, May 25.
Police were called to the 800 block of Reclamation Drive around 3:18 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an animal bite, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department. A juvenile was taken for medical treatment for injuries from the encounter.
Police believe the dog, a male Great Dane/Lab mix, was dropped off near the Holiday Gas Station North, 113 58th Street West. It was still on the loose Tuesday evening.
If anyone sees the dog, the Williston police are asking them to call 701-572-1212. Police are asking the public not to approach the dog as they are investigating the bite from earlier Tuesday.