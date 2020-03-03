Two people are facing felony drug charges after police say they found nearly 95 grams of heroin during a search.
Richard Rodriguez and Lina Oquendo were both charged Tuesday, March 3, with a class A felony count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver. Both were ordered held on $20,000 bond.
Rodriguez was also charged with two class A misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The two were arrested Friday when police searched their apartment in the 4000 block of Seventh Avenue East in Williston, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Police found about 95 grams of black tar heroin during the search.
Officers also found 14 syringes, about 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and suboxone, a medicine used to treat opioid addiction, charging documents indicate. The heroin was found in a garbage can, and investigators wrote that Rodriguez had put the drugs there while officers were knocking.
Rodriguez told police the needles and the meth were his, court records state.
Rodriguez and Oquendo are both scheduled to have preliminary hearings on April 1.