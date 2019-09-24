The suspect in a Friday burglary in Watford City was using a stolen identity, police said Tuesday, Sept. 24.
On Friday, officers responded to a report of a burglary at JL Beers on Main Street in Watford City. Investigators found that someone had gone into the restaurant and stolen a safe.
The Watford City police posted photos of the suspect online and the next day he was located in Sidney. The man got away before he was arrested, but police identified him as 30-year-old Chancellor Zimmerman.
On Monday, Sept. 23, however, Zimmerman contacted the Watford City police — from Texas, where he lives. He reached out after seeing posts on social media naming him.
"Officers were able to interview him and it appears Zimmerman has been the victim of identity theft stemming from a previously unreported property loss," Watford Police Chief Shawn Doble wrote in a news release. "The suspect in this burglary took advantage of this and is an imposter, and has been posing as Mr. Zimmerman to commit this and other crimes. WCPD appreciates the fact the true Mr. Zimmerman came forward and is cooperating with law enforcement, and we apologize for the frustration this may have caused."
Doble said it was important for people to make police reports when something is stolen or lost.
"Identity theft occurs every day, and your timely property loss report can save you significant time, frustration, and money," he said.
Officers are still investigating the break-in and looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 701-444-2400.