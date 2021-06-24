A 24-year-old man is facing two felony charges after police say he uploaded two explicit videos of a child.
Austin Reed was charged Wednesday, June 23, with two class A felony counts of promoting an obscene performance by a minor. A bond hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Reed is accused of uploading two videos of young girls nude or performing sex acts, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The uploads were tied to Reed’s cellular phone account.
Both videos Reed is accused of uploading had been previously identified as showing the sexual abuse of children by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, charging documents indicate.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 21.