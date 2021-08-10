A 50-year-old man was arrested in Ray on Sunday, Aug. 8 and accused of masturbating in public.
Steeven Avolad was charged with a class A misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, a class A misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a class B misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, police got a report of a man masturbating in the trees near the rodeo in Ray, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. When an officer arrived, he saw Avolad and saw that his pants were pulled down.
Police said Avolad wouldn't stand up or show his hands, and that he became combative before officers arrested him, court documents indicate. Two witnesses, including a teenage girl, told officers they saw Avolad masturbating in the trees.