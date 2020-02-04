A 24-year-old man is facing eight criminal charges after police say he fled from two separate traffic stops on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Darryl Glasco was charged with three class C felonies — possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing or attempting to elude police — as well as two class A misdemeanors — resisting arrest and making false reports to law enforcement — and three class B misdemeanors — reckless driving, refusing to halt and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Glasco first came to the attention of police early Saturday morning when a Williston police officer saw him driving a car with its hazard lights on, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. When the officer pulled behind him, Glasco sped away at 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Glasco wouldn't pull over and eventually the officer stopped the chase, court records state. Several hours later, a deputy from the Williams County Sheriff's Office spotted the car getting gas.
The deputy followed the car and spotted Glasco stop at a red light for a few seconds, then turn left without waiting for the light to change, charging documents indicate. When the deputy pursued, Glasco pulled over in a parking lot.
Glasco gave the deputy a fake name, investigators wrote in charging documents. When the deputy asked him to get out of the car, Glasco refused and when the deputy put his hand on the car's door handle, Glasco sped away.
The deputy gave chase, with speed reaching between 70 and 80 mph until, eventually, Glasco crashed into a snow back, court documents state. Glasco tried to run but other officers arrived and arrested him.
Police found a bag of methamphetamine in Glasco's pocket and a pipe in his car, according to court records. Glasco has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 4.