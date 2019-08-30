GRAND FORKS — The Crookston, Minn., man sentenced last week in connection to a February officer-involved shooting near Arvilla, N.D., was likely injured by fragments of broken glass when a bullet fired by police flew through his rear window, according to new information released Wednesday, Aug. 28, by the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office.
It was unclear until this point why 34-year-old Travis Michael Lee Holt had to be transported to the hospital after the incident, which played out on the side of Highway 2 on Feb. 17 before Grand Forks County sheriff's deputies arrested him. Holt now wears a patch over his left eye.
Holt, who had run out of gas and was parked on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 2 near Arvilla was suspected of terrorizing and violating a protective order in an incident the night before, according to the sheriff's office.
An affidavit for Holt's arrest stated he had brandished a firearm in the house of a woman who had a restraining order against him and threatened to shoot anyone who entered the home.
Deputies investigating on the night of Feb. 16 said they spoke with Holt by phone, who told them that he was armed and was ready "to shoot it out" with police.
Authorities received information about Holt's location just after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. Deputies Chris Hutton and Lee Mewes arrived on scene shortly after to perform a welfare check on Holt and to arrest him on charges stemming from what allegedly happened the night before.
Hutton and Mewes parked around 30 yards behind Holt's car when they arrived. Dash camera video from Hutton's vehicle shows Holt open the door of his car and place his feet on the ground.
"Put your hands up!" Hutton can be heard yelling in the video before Holt gets back into his car.
Mewes can then be heard attempting to convince Holt to surrender. Shortly after, deputies can be heard reacting to what they said appeared to be Holt preparing to shoot at them.
"Gun! Gun! I see a gun!" Mewes can be heard yelling.
"I see it, hold your shot, hold off," Hutton responds.
According to the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office, a deputy saw Holt lift a gun over the top of the car's front seat and point it directly at him. The deputy then fired a single shot through the rear window of the car, which exited through the windshield without hitting Holt, the sheriff's office said. High-velocity shattered glass is believed to be the cause of Holt's injuries.
After shooting at Holt, deputies approached his car where they said they found an illegally modified Hi-Point 9mm short-barreled rifle and a number of loaded magazines and 9mm ammunition.
Deputies provided first aid to Holt until emergency responders arrived to take him to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for his injuries, the sheriff's office said.
Holt was booked into jail 10 days later and was held without bond because he was believed to pose a safety risk to the community. Holt has an extensive criminal history, including a 2010 stabbing in Crookston.
Hutton and Mewes were placed on paid administrative leave following the incident. Investigators with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation later found it reasonable for one of the deputies to shoot because he feared for both of the deputies' safety. The Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office said both have since returned to duty.
Holt pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of terrorizing and violation of a restraining order on Aug. 23 and was sentenced to five years in prison. Charges related to the short-barreled rifle and carrying a loaded firearm were dismissed.
Forum News Service reporter Tess Williams contributed to this report