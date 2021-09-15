A 33-year-old man is facing nearly 90 felony charges after police say he had dozens of sexually explicit images of children.
Drew Noble was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 14 and charged with a total of 86 felony counts — 14 class A felony counts of promoting an obscene performance by a minor and 72 counts of possession of certain materials prohibited.
The investigation began in June 2020 when a tip about explicit images of children were uploaded from Noble's IP address, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Police searched Noble's apartment in January and found dozens of images of children as young as 2 or 3 engaged in sex acts.
In addition to the photos, police found several videos that appeared to be from a hidden camera in Noble's bathroom, court records indicate. The videos showed a girl who was 17 year old at the time getting undressed and showering.
"Noble admitted it was possible that (the girl) was 17 at the time, and claimed he recorded the video out of 'curiosity,'" investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Police also found dozens of searches for images of young children, charging documents state.
Noble told officers he inadvertently downloaded sexually explicit images of children.
"Noble claimed that he would click on links at porn websites and would not always get a preview of what he was downloading," investigators wrote, "he claimed that he would immediately delete any child porn he received because that was not what he was looking for."
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 13.