Police: Man assaulted, threatened ex and her new boyfriend

A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he left threatening voicemails for his ex-girlfriend, then broke into her home and assaulted her and a male friend.
Jose Benavides was charged Monday, Oct. 21, with a class B felony count of burglary, a class C felony count terrorizing, a class A misdemeanor count of simple assault - domestic violence and a class B misdemeanor count of simple assault.
Police were called to a residence in Williston early on Sunday, Oct. 13, for a report of an assault, where a woman told officers that Benavides, who she used to date, had left her a voicemail the day before that threatened her, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. In the voicemail, which police listened to, Benavides said he should have beaten the woman and that he should have cut her head off.
Later that night, the woman and a friend saw Benavides while out at a bar, court records indicate. After the two left, they went to the woman's home and went to bed.
The pair woke up to Benavides repeatedly hitting them, charging documents state. Around 6 a.m., the woman received another voicemail from Benavides, which she also shared with offices.
In the voicemail, Benavides made reference to the attack, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. He also said he should have done more damage.
A preliminary hearing for Benavides is scheduled for Nov. 20.