The Williston police have arrested a 44-year-old man after an hourslong standoff.
The man was a person of interest in a call that came in around 4:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department. When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself into a home in the 1900 block of 14th Street West.
Police announced that the standoff had ended around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. The news release did not include the name of the man taken into custody, nor the nature of the original call.
Other agencies on the scene Saturday included the Williston Fire Department, Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williams County SWAT Team, and the Northwest Crisis Negotiations Team.