A man is facing three felony charges after police say he attacked and threatened a woman and refused to come out of his home when police tried to arrest him.
Gary Ellingson Jr., 49, was charged Friday, Jan. 22, with terrorizing, domestic violence causing a serious injury and preventing arrest or discharge of other duties, all class C felonies. His bond was set at $50,000.
Police were called to Ellingson's home early on Thursday, Jan. 21, for a report of a woman who had been attacked, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The woman told police that she and Ellingson had argued, and Ellingson had punched and strangled her.
The woman said she was able to get away from Ellingson and go to another room, but that he followed her, placed a handgun to her head and told her he could kill her, court records state. Officers later found a .380-caliber handgun in the home.
The woman was able to get away and call police. When officers arrived at the home, they used a loudspeaker to tell Ellingson to come outside, but he refused, charging documents indicate.
Eventually, Ellingson left the house, refused to do what officers told him and was shot with a beanbag round, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Ellingson has a preliminary hearing on the charge scheduled for Feb. 17.