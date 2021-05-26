A 24-year-old McKenzie County man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he distributed sexual images of children.
Corey Troendly was charged Tuesday, May 25, with one class A count of promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor and five class C felony counts of possession of prohibited materials.
The case stemmed from an investigation that started in another state in August 2019 and first reported to the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office in January 2020, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. In total, an online search turned up more than 600 images of children engaged in sexual activity.
Troendley was interviewed by a McKenzie County Sheriff’s deputy twice, once in March and again in May. During the first interview, Troendly initially denied downloading anything, but eventually admitted he had downloaded a folder “just to see what it was” and found nude images of children, court records indicate.
“When asked if he ever sent the photographs to anyone else Corey Troendly stated, ‘don't think so,’ an investigator wrote in the probable cause affidavit. “When told he would know if he did, Corey Troendly stated, ‘no not off the top of my head no.’ Corey Troendly stated, ‘off the top of my head no I never did ... but I might be wrong I probably did by accident or ... ‘ When asked who he might have shared them with Corey Troendly stated, ‘no can not remember.’ When recited back to him, so you might have sent them to some people on Snapchat but you are not sure, Corey Troendly stated, ‘probably just to the same people’ he continued to state ‘I probably didn't do it I mean I can't really say because I can't remember at all.’”
In another interview, Troendly told the investigator he had accidentally shared a folder containing photos of children.
“Corey Troendly stated days later while in a different chat room, someone solicited photographs from him and he mistakenly sent one of the three folders containing images of pubescent females,” the investigator wrote in charging documents. “Corey Troendly stated the recipient of the folder then blocked him from communicating with him any longer.”
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 24.