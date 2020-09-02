A 26-year-old man is facing kidnapping and robbery charges after what police say was an attempt by a group of people to “teach a lesson” to a Williston man.
Devin Albitre was charged Wednesday, Sept. 2, with a class A felony charge of kidnapping, a class B felony charge of conspiracy to commit robbery, a class A misdemeanor count of criminal mischief and three class C felony drug charges.
One other man, Taylor Osorio, 25, was arrested and charged with class A and class B felony counts of criminal conspiracy. Warrants were issued for two others, but it was unclear if they had been arrested as of Wednesday.
Police say Albitre and two other men robbed someone at gunpoint on Sunday, Aug. 30, then took the man to an oil well site, forced him to strip and left him tied to a fence.
The man was able to free himself and contact police, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. When he spoke with officers, he said he and a woman had met on Sunday morning and driven to Spring Lake Park.
Once at the park, a car with three people in it pulled up next to the man and the woman, pointed a gun at the man and ordered him out of the car. He told police he recognized Albitre but not the other two, because they were wearing masks, court records state.
The woman then joined the three others, and the man realized she had been part of the setup, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
Albitre broke the passenger side window of the man's car before the group ordered the man into the passenger seat of the car. They stole his wallet and stereo equipment before driving him to a well site, charging documents indicate.
After the man was able to free himself and contact police, officers started investigating and found Albitre in a motel room. With him in the room, they also found a black BB pistol shaped like a Glock handgun, masks, rope and a machete, court documents indicate.
During an interview with police, Albitre said he and three others had spoken that day about a friend of theirs who they thought the man who was later robbed had wronged. The probable cause affidavit did not offer any details about what the group believed the man had done.
When they learned the woman in the group had been talking with the man they formed a plan to confront him, charging documents allege.
Albitre told officers that after taking the man to the well site, they forced him to strip, tied him to a fence with cable ties.
"While (the man) was restrained, Albitre stated that he lectured (the man) on degrading women," police wrote in court records.
Albitre is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 30.