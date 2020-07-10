A 24-year-old man is facing two felony charges in connection with an October crash that sent two of his passengers to the hospital.
Cody Lee Ennen was charged Wednesday, July 8, with two class C felony counts of reckless endangerment. He was ordered held on $5,000 bond.
The crash happened Oct. 24 on U.S. Highway 2 near the Dakota Ridge Apartments, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. When police arrived they found emergency workers trying to extract one of the passengers from a red Ford Crown Victoria that was on its side.
One of the passengers was injured so badly he had to be flow to Trinity Hospital in Minot, while the other was eventually treated in Fargo, court records state. Crash investigators found tire marks entering the median on the south side U.S. 2 and continuing north toward the culvert in the median crossover the leads to Dakota Ridge.
Police believe Ennen got the car airborne after striking the culvert, with the vehicle landing on its side, charging documents state. Police said Ennen's breath smelled like he'd been drinking, but he said he hadn't drunk very much.
Officers found a bag of marijuana on the ground near the crash, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. When asked about the bag, Ennen said he hadn't had any marijuana that day, but that he had been looking for the bag.
One of the passengers told police that Ennen had been huffing from a can of compressed air just before the crash, court documents indicate. Huffing is the term used to describe using the gas in an aerosol can to get a drug-like high.
Police said when they searched the car they found a can of compressed air.
Ennen has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 5.