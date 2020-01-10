Police have released the name of an Alexander woman killed Thursday, Jan. 9, in a motor vehicle accident 12 miles west of Watford City.
Amelia Johnson, 58, was killed after a head-on collision on Highway 85, according to reports from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The accident occurred at mile marker 157 at about 7 a.m. after the Chevy Cavalier Johnson was driving west on Highway 85 crossed into the eastbound lanes, colliding with a Chevy Silverado driven by Timothy Wolfe, 27, of Williston.
Johnson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Wolfe sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Williston for treatment.
Both occupants were wearing seatbelts, the Highway Patrol report says.
Highway 85 was blocked for about two and one-half hours as a result of the collision. The crash is being investigated by the Patrol.