A 52-year-old man was killed Monday, Sept. 2, when the tractor-trailer he was driving jackknifed and rolled.
Police identified the driver as James Nolf, of Alexander. He was driving west on County Road 2 in McKenzie County when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according the the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The 2015 Kenworth Nolf was driving went into the north ditch. The semi itself rolled over into its cab and the tanker trailer it was carrying jackknifed, police said.
The road was wet from rain and the surface was slippery at the time of the crash, the Highway Patrol noted in a news release.
Nolf was pronounced dead on the scene on the crash.
Police are still investigating.