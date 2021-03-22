A 30-year-old man is facing five felony charges after police say they found marijuana, heroin, LSD, cocaine and prescription pills in his car.
Dalton Strohmayer was charged Monday, March 22, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, heroin, LSD and cocaine with a firearm, all class A felonies, as well as possession with intent to deliver of a Schedule IV depressant with a firearm, a class B felony. He was also charged with a class A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and class b misdemeanor counts of refusal to submit to a chemical test and driving under the influence of drugs. He was ordered held on $50,000 bond.
Police were called to the scene of a crash on Saturday and found Strohmayer, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Strohmayer falled a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested.
A search of his car turned up 800 grams of marijuana, six tabs of LSD, two small bags of heroin, 513 Xanax pills and 347 grams of cocaine in a plastic bag with Strohmayer’s name and “1 K of Coke” written on it in black marker, court records indicate.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15.