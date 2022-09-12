The Williston Police Department and Williams County Sheriff’s Department were involved in a vehicle chase Sunday, exceeding speeds of 100 mph at times. 34-year-old James Magley of Williston has been identified as the driver by the Williams County Sheriff’s office and he is currently being held in the Williams County Correctional Center.
On Sunday, September 11, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Williams County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to assist the Williston Police Department with stopping a fleeing vehicle travelling west on Highway 2, according to their report. The Williston PD initially pursued the vehicle, but the Sheriff’s office took over once Magley left city limits.
The sheriff’s office report states that Magley was driving recklessly and crossing over the center median which posed a significant danger to oncoming traffic. Magley’s vehicle collided with a sheriff’s patrol vehicle causing significant damage when crossing over the median.
Magley crashed into an unoccupied building near the Trenton turn-off ending the vehicle pursuit. After crashing into the building, the sheriff’s report states Magley exited the vehicle and ran on foot. Deputies followed, apprehended Magley, and took him into custody.
No major injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.
Magley is being held at the Williams County Correctional Center on the following charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) — A Misdemeanor, Leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a motor vehicle — B Misdemeanor, Driving under Suspicion — B Misdemeanor, Reckless Endangerment (2 counts) — C Felony, Fleeing or attempting to elude a Peace Officer — C Felony.
Citations were also written for: Driving the wrong way on a one-way, reckless driving, failing to use a traffic signal, speeding (106 mph in a 55 mph), failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and fleeing on foot.