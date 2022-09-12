James Magley mugshot

Magley 

 Williams County Sheriff's Department

The Williston Police Department and Williams County Sheriff’s Department were involved in a vehicle chase Sunday, exceeding speeds of 100 mph at times. 34-year-old James Magley of Williston has been identified as the driver by the Williams County Sheriff’s office and he is currently being held in the Williams County Correctional Center.

On Sunday, September 11, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Williams County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to assist the Williston Police Department with stopping a fleeing vehicle travelling west on Highway 2, according to their report. The Williston PD initially pursued the vehicle, but the Sheriff’s office took over once Magley left city limits.



