Police say a man who was stopped for speeding over the weekend was carrying hallucinogenic mushrooms, LSD and other drugs.
Rocky Ward II was charged Tuesday, June 16, with three class B felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two class A misdemeanor counts each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A passenger in the vehicle, Tucker Leenkenecht, was charged with a class B felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Ward was pulled over for speeding on Highway 1804 just before 6 p.m. on Friday, June 12, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper who pulled the car over noticed the smell of marijuana in the car and Ward told him there were drugs in the vehicle.
Police found about 25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a hallucinogenic fungus, as well as about 2 ounces of marijuana, more than 20 doses of LSD and two pills of diazepam, a sedative, court records indicate.
Both men are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges on July 15.