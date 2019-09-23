Police charge 30-year-old Texas man after Watford City burglary, credit social media for arrest

Watford City police are crediting social media posts with helping to solve a Friday burglary.
JL Beers, located at 101 Main Street North in Watford City, was broken into Friday, Sept, 20, according to a news release from the Watford City Police Department. Officers found that someone had gotten into the building and stolen a safe.
Officers found surveillance footage from the restaurant, as well as from the McKenzie County Farmer office next door that showed the suspect leaving the scene in a green Chevrolet TrailBlazer. Images from the surveillance cameras were posted to the police department's social media accounts Friday afternoon.
The next day, someone from Sidney contacted the Watford police to report a sighting of the possible suspect and his SUV, police said. The Sidney Police Department helped find the suspect, the vehicle and the safe.
The suspect, Chancellor George Zimmerman, 30, of North Zulch Texas, fled from Sidney police, according to a news release.
Zimmerman is facing charges of He is being charged with burglary and theft, both class C felonies, and wearing a mask during a criminal offense, a class A misdemeanor in relation to the JL Beers burglary.
“This is another great example of how social media, the public, and law enforcement work together to solve serious crime in our community,” said Watford City Police Chief Shawn Doble.
The Watford City police are still looking for more information in the case. Anyone with information on the break in is being asked to call 701-444-2400.