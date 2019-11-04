The North Dakota State Highway Patrol has charged a 27-year-old man in relation to a fatal crash that happened in early September.
Duke Knoll, of Platte, South Dakota, was charged Friday, Nov. 1, with negligent homicide, a class C felony, and driving with a suspended license, a class B misdemeanor. He was charged in relation to the death of Randy Moore, 55, a Canadian motorcyclist on his way from Regina, Saskatchewan, to Sturgis, South Dakota.
Moore and a group of other motorcyclists were heading south on U.S. Highway 85 on Sept. 8. A truck driving north crossed the centerline and Moore swerved to avoid him, according to a news release from the Highway Patrol.
Moore was thrown from his bike and died at the scene.
Days after the crash the Highway Patrol asked for help locating the owner of a black pickup captured in photos taken by a camera mounted on Moore's bike and by a dash camera from a trooper's patrol vehicle.
On Friday, the Highway Patrol announced the charges against Knoll.
He had not been arrested as of Monday morning.