The Williams County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old boy they say has run away.Tavian Long, 14, was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 26 at an address in rural Williams County wearing a McDonald's uniform, according to an announcement from the Williams County Sheriff's Office.Long is 5'9", 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.Anyone with information about her location is asked to call the sheriff's office at 701-577-7700