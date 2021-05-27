A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday, May 26, after police said he brought a gun to school.
Police were called to Williston Middle School at approximately 1:17 p.m. for a report of a gun found in a student's backpack, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department.
"Law enforcement arrived on scene and confirmed that a firearm was located within a backpack," the news release reads.
Both the middle school and the adjoining building, Bakken Elementary School, were locked down as a precaution. Police are still investigating the incident.
"Due to the incident involving a juvenile, very limited information can be released," Zachary Schwartz, Community Engagement Detective and PIO for the Williston police, said.