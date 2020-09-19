Williston police said charges were pending against a 29-year-old man in relation to the death of a 34-year-old woman.
Tevin Freeman was arrested early Saturday, Sept. 19, after police found the body of a woman in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue West, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department. Charges are pending with the Williams County State's Attorney's Office.
Police were called to the scene for a report of an unresponsive woman around 3 a.m. Saturday. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were still attempting to notify family members on Saturday.
Police said they believed the homicide to stem from domestic violence, and that there was no threat to the community. Details on what Freeman would be charged with were not available Saturday afternoon.