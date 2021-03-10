Six weeks or so ago James Wolner decided he was going to visit Williston to do a short piece on a young woman who went missing 40 years ago, but that isn’t how it worked out.
Wolner, who makes the Dakota Spotlight podcast, figured he’d do a short piece on the disappearance of 15-year-old Barbara Cotton. He was going to retrace the path she took the night she went missing, and maybe include another story.
“And then it just took off from there,” Wolner told the Williston Herald.
He got good interviews with some of Cotton’s friends, as well as family members. That sent off a hunt for even more information, and as he put it, the next thing he knew, it was five weeks later and he was starting to put out episodes.
No one else was pushing for him to move so quickly, but he felt an urgent push to get the story out.
“It's an insane turnaround time,” he said. “I don't recommend it.”
Wolner started the podcast a little more than four years ago. It began as a way to distract him from the increasingly toxic national political scene.
His first story was about a mysterious death near Glen Ullin.
The idea was to dive into a single topic.
“I’m just going to find out what the facts are about this one thing,” he said of his thinking at the time.
The episodes are focused around Wolner’s narration and recorded interviews.
“I’ve always been very interested in old time radio and storytelling,” he said. “Storytelling in general and I've always liked the audio element. I've always enjoyed that format.”
The episodes about Cotton’s disappearance are his fifth season. He found out about the case through the state Attorney General’s website, which lists unsolved criminal cases and disappearances.
Cotton disappeared some time on April 11, 1981. Her mother called police the next day to report her missing, but no sign of her has ever been found.
Through the six episodes out so far, Wolner walks listeners through the basics of the case, expanding as he speaks with more people. And he isn’t done yet.
He already knew there was going to be more. He had a fifth episode planned but that changed when he found out more about the man who Cotton’s mother said had been one of the last people seen with her daughter.
He already was planning another episode when he got word that the Williston Police Department would be willing to talk to him about the investigation.
On Tuesday, March 9, Wolner released an hourlong interview recorded that day with the Williston police. The interview raised more questions, including the fact there are now three persons of interest in the disappearance, all of whom are now dead.
Wolner is working on at least a few more episodes, but he isn’t sure how many. After all, every time he thought he was done, something else came up.
“At this point it could go on forever,” he said.