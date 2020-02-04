A former treasurer of Missouri Ridge Township accused of stealing nearly $30,000 from the township will not serve any time in jail as part of a plea deal.
Deanna Senior, 50, was charged in May with one class B felony count of theft. She’s accused of taking $29,250 over the course of several months and depositing it in her business account. As part of a plea agreement, Senior pleaded guilty Tuesday, Feb. 4, to the theft charge.
She was sentenced to 366 days in jail, with credit for three days served and the balance suspended. She will serve three years of supervised probation, pay a court fee of $775 and must pay $29,500 in restitution.
Court records indicate the new treasurer of the Missouri Ridge Township Board of Supervisors contacted the Williams County Sheriff’s Office about six checks written to Elements of Design, an interior design company owned by Senior, the former treasurer. The new treasurer told investigators that the township hadn’t authorized any checks to the company.
A detective for the Sheriff’s Office found that Senior had signed the checks and had endorsed the back of the checks, according to charging documents.
Police applied for a search warrant for the Elements of Design bank account and found that six checks had been deposited between Sept. 29, 2018 and Feb. 13, the affidavit of probable cause stated. The checks ranged in size from $7,500 to $1,800 and totaled $29,250.
On three occasions, the checks were deposited when the Elements of Design account had a negative balance, investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. The investigator also wrote that Senior was the only authorized signer on the Elements of Design account.
At Tuesday's plea hearing, Michael Kuna, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, said the prosecution had agreed to the deal because Senior had no criminal record. Still, he said, Senior's conduct was wrong.
"The defendant was in a position of trust for a whole township and she used that position to steal from the township," Kuna said.
Steven Strong, a newly elected member of the Missouri Ridge Township board, said he was unhappy with the proposed sentence.
"I just feel like she should do more time," he told Northwest District Judge Ben Johnson. "The penalty should be more severe for the criminal conduct."
Jeremy Curran, Senior's defense attorney, told Johnson that Senior's only previous offense was a traffic ticket. He said the proposed deal was similar to those offered others in similar situations in the county.
Curran also said Senior was committed to paying the money back. He said she was driven to take the money from the township because of medical bills her family was facing.
"This was a case of desperation rather than malice," he said.
Senior spoke and apologized to the court.
"I want to sincerely apologize and let you know I have never done anything like this before," she told Johnson.
Senior said when the thefts happened she was going through a recurrence of breast cancer and dealing with medical bills from a daughter's fight with cancer, as well.
After her arrest she was asked to resign from her job, lost relationships built up over her time in the area and has gotten hateful messages, she told Johnson.
She asked Johnson to approve the deal.
"I will find gainful employment, pay my restitution, serve my probation and be a model citizen," she said. "I will not commit another crime."
Johnson said he thought the agreement was in line with others for similar offenses. He said he was going to approve the plea deal but cautioned Senior about the importance of paying the restitution.
"If you're not able to pay it off, I would expect consequences," he said.