A 22-year-old woman pleaded guilty Tuesday, March 30, to having sex with a 13-year-old boy as part of a deal that would see her avoid jail time.
Ruth Stevens, of Alamo, was arrested in June and charged with one class A felony count of gross sexual imposition. The deal put forward in court Tuesday would have Stevens sentenced to five years in prison with the entire sentence suspended. She would have to serve five years of probation and register as a sex offender.
Jaakan Williams, state’s attorney for Williams County, told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad during Tuesday’s hearing that Stevens was charged after a report of a sexual relationship between a woman in her 20s and a 13-year-old boy. The boy confirmed the relationship when police investigated.
Stevens cooperated and she, too, confirmed the sexual relationship with the boy, Williams said. She said the pair had sex multiple times in April 2020.
Rustad ordered a presentence investigation and set Stevens’ sentencing for July 16. Rustad will be able to accept or reject the agreement at the hearing, but not modify it.