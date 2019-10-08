A man arrested in December and accused of breaking into a home, then fighting with officers when police came to arrest him was given two years in prison under an agreement with prosecutors.
Joshua Morton pleaded guilty Tuesday, Oct. 8, to burglary, a class B felony, and resisting arrest, a class C felony. A class B misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Morton was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but two years suspended on the charges. He was given credit for 284 days spent in jail since his arrest.
Morton will have to serve three years of supervised probation after his release.
He was arrested Dec. 28 when police were called about a break-in in progress, according to court documents. A resident of the home told officers that Morton had thrown a bench through a glass door and tried to force his way in.
When officers arrived, they saw Morton running away, charging documents state. When police caught up with Morton, he fought with them and swore at them. Eventually officers handcuffed him and put a leg hobble on him to keep him from kicking.
Eric Lundberg, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, told Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad that part of the reason for the agreement was the amount of time Morton had spent in the Williams County jail.
The defendant has sat a significant amount of time in the local, county jail and that's hard time to serve for anyone," Lundberg said.