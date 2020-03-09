A woman accused of starting a fire in a misbegotten quest for revenge was sentenced Monday, March 9, to two years in prison as part of a plea agreement.
Kassandra Cote pleaded guilty to a class B felony count of arson and a class C felony count of endangering by fire or explosion. She was arrested in October and accused of starting a fire at a mobile home in September.
Police and prosecutors said Cote thought someone who she thought had stolen from her and her family was living in the mobile home. In fact,
Rodolfo Martinez lived there with his significant other and young child. Martinez smelled smoke and was able to put the fire out before it did much damage.
“Kassandra Cote indicated that she intentionally caused a fire at the residence in an attempt at retaliation toward (the man she thought had stolen from her) for the storage unit theft,” a detective wrote in charging documents. “Ms. Cote indicated that she did not know the residence was actually occupied by Mr. Martinez and his family. Ms. Cote further stated that she did not know a child was within the residence.”
Cote was sentenced to four years in prison on each charge, with the sentences to run concurrently. Northwest District Judge Ben Johnson suspended two years, leaving two years for Cote to serve.
She will have to serve two years of supervised probation after her release. Prosecutors have 90 days to file a request for restitution.