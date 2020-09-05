Plaza 26 in Williston was shut down for several hours on Saturday as emergency crews attempted to locate the source of a carbon monoxide leak.
Employees of the businesses in the Plaza, as well as those next door at Tractor Supply Company were evacuated and closed Saturday afternoon. Chief Jason Catrambone with the Williston Fire Department said that a call had come in around 4 p.m., and First Responders were dispatched to the site. Around 4:30 p.m., the parking lot of the Plaza was clear, and employees could be seen sitting in the parking lot of the adjacent MainStay Suites. Crews were still on scene more than three hours later.
"Right now we're trying to find out what's causing the high (carbon monoxide) levels," Catrambone told the Williston Herald. "We're venting off the building and we're going to monitor and try to isolate where it's coming from."