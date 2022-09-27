Child safety seats

During National Child Passenger Safety Week, September 18-24, 2022, the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in partnership with Vision Zero warns parents and caregivers not to transition their children from a belt positioning booster seat to only a seat belt too early. Children who use a belt positioning booster seat in the back seat of the car are 45% less likely to be injured in a crash than children who use only a seat belt.

All children who outgrow their forward-facing car seat should use a belt positioning booster until the seat belt fits properly, which is typically when they have reached 4-feet-9-inches in height and are 8-12 years of age. Most children will not fit in vehicle seat belts without a belt positioning booster until 10-12 years of age.



Tags

Load comments