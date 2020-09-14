Two people are facing felony drug charges after police say they found 132 fentanyl pills in their hotel room.
Brendon Taylor, 30, was charged Friday, Sept. 11, with a class B felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, one class C felony and two class A misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two class A misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was ordered held on $20,000 bond.
Vanessa Sidebottom Lipe, 26, was charged with a class B felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a class C felony count of prohibited possession of a firearm, two class C felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and three class C felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was ordered held on $40,000 bond.
Police searched a motel room the two were in and found crack cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, a digital scale, a .32-caliber handgun, $1,000 and 132 pills of suspected fentanyl, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Both are schedule to have a preliminary hearing Oct. 7.