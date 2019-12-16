Police responded to three suspected overdoses on Saturday and Sunday, including one where a 37-year-old man was found dead in a Williston home.
Police and paramedics responded to a report of two people found unconscious Saturday, Dec. 14, in a home in the 2700 block of 10th Avenue West, according to a news release from the Williston police. A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, while a 37-year-old man, identified as Dante Garrett, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe his death was related to an overdose, but toxicology reports are pending.
On Sunday evening, police and medical personnel responded to another suspected overdose, this one in the 1400 block of 42nd Street West. In that incident a 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment.