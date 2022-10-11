Williston PD PIO Heather Cook

Williston Police Department's Public Information Officer Heather Cook reveals that over 1,000 pounds of explosive materials are estimated to have been found at a Williston apartment Monday night

Members of the Minot Bomb Squad and Bismarck Bomb Squads have estimated that over 1,000 pounds of homemade explosive materials were found in an occupied Williston apartment on Monday night. Detonation sites near Williston High School and at the Williston City Landfill have been set up to destroy the materials. 

At 3:54 p.m. Monday, the Williston Police Department responded to the 3600 block of Seventh Street West after receiving a report of possible narcotic activity according to a release from the Department. During the investigation, materials that were suspected to be explosive were found in the apartment. As a precaution, the apartment building where the items were located and a neighboring building were evacuated. After the evacuation, the Department confirmed that multiple of the suspected items were indeed explosive. Quantity of explosives and exact materials used to create the explosives may be released at a later date, but the Department confirmed that multiple different chemicals and materials to make explosives were located in the residence.

