A 24-year-old Culbertson woman was flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot after a crash just before 8 a.m. near Williston.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 2 about 7 miles west of Williston, near the Montana border, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Hallie Finnicum was driving east around 7:45 a.m. when a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Aaron Tkachyk, 29, of Whitefish, Montana, lost control.
Tkachyk’s truck crossed the center line and Finnicum’s Hyundai Santa Fe SUV crashed into it.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.