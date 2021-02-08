Attorneys for one of the people suing to have Williston’s pit bull ban overturned are seeking to stop the city from having her dog removed.
Emily Holly, one of 13 dog owners who have filed a federal lawsuit saying the city’s pit bull ordinance is unconstitutional, filed a motion last week for a temporary restraining order against the city, stopping them from forcing her to remove her dog outside city limits. Holly claimed her 12-year-old dog, Capone, is an American Bulldog, and that a city animal control officer told her the dog “has characteristics of a pit bull,” according to the filing.
The harm that would be caused by removing a 12-year-old dog that has lived with one family its entire life would outweigh any harm caused by stopping the city from enforcing the ban, Holly’s lawyers argued.
“Due to Capone’s geriatric age, already established condition of separation anxiety, and history of living his entire 12-year life with Holly, it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible to humanely separate Capone from Holly,” they wrote in the brief arguing for the restraining order.
The motion also re-iterates points made in the original filing — that the breed of a dog is not a predictor of aggressiveness and that the way Williston’s ordinance is written is unfair because it relies on visual breed identification.
Lawyers for Williston, however, say Holly pleaded guilty to violating the city’s pit bull ordinance and there is no reason to stop enforcement.
Holly was fined $350 and agreed to remove the dog as part of the plea agreement, and Holly had the opportunity to challenge the ordinance by taking her case to trial, they argued. Because of that, any harm that comes from enforcement would be Holly’s responsibility.
The attorneys also argue that allowing a defendant to seek a federal restraining order to overturn a guilty plea had dangerous implications.
“The public has an interest that when a defendant in a municipal court action enters into a plea deal and judgment is entered in the case that the agreed upon terms will be followed,” Williston’s attorneys wrote in opposition to the restraining order. “Allowing any defendant to run to federal court to obtain a (temporary restraining order) in an effort to avoid fulfilling the obligations of their plea deal has an impact on the public coffers. Failing to force compliance with the plea deal would certainly be inequitable conduct. Holly is unable to show that her interest in suspending the obligations of her plea deal are greater than the public’s interest in ensuring its ordinances are enforced and agreements with public officials are fulfilled. Therefore, the public interest factor weighs in favor of the city.”
No hearing on the motion for a temporary restraining has been scheduled.