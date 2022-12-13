On Dec. 9, two Williston Police Department (WPD) officers were involved in a shooting near Walmart around 3:40 a.m. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and WPD continue to investigate, according to a press release. The names of the suspect and the involved officers have been released.
A release from WPD states that officer Tyler Iwen observed a vehicle stopped or stalled in the roadway at the intersection of Second Avenue West and 42nd Street West early Friday morning. Iwen and officer Jordan Patton stopped to assist the motorist in a “community caretaking capacity.”
When the officers approached the vehicle and contacted the lone occupant of the vehicle, 30-year-old Eric Obregon, Patton recognized Obregon and knew he had warrants, according to the release. At the time of contact, Obregon had outstanding warrants for terrorizing, domestic violence and contempt of court filed in October 2022.
When Patton instructed Obregon to step out of the vehicle, the release details that Obregon pushed Patton and fled the scene of foot. Patton and Iwen pursued Obregon when they saw Obregon reaching into his clothing near his waistband. Patton instructed Obregon four times to remove his hands from his pockets when Obregon produced a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the officers and Obregon.
The foot pursuit continued through the parking lot on the east side of Walmart and ended near the Verizon Wireless store, where more gunfire was exchanged between the officers and Obregon.
Obregon was struck in the left leg during the exchange, and the press release does not indicate that either police officer was struck. The officers called for medical assistance for Obregon and then performed life saving measures including applying a tourniquet. Officers found an additional magazine in Obregon’s pocket.
Obregon was transported to CHI St. Alexius Health for medical care after the incident.
Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation, according to WPD policy. The release stated that no additional information regarding this incident will be available until after the investigation is completed.
Charges have been filed by the State of North Dakota including a felony — unlawful possession of a firearm — violent felon — and two misdemeanors; discharge of firearm within city and refusal to halt. A previous release by WPD said that additional charges are expected.