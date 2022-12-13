CRIME STORY FILE PHOTO

On Dec. 9, two Williston Police Department (WPD) officers were involved in a shooting near Walmart around 3:40 a.m. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and WPD continue to investigate, according to a press release. The names of the suspect and the involved officers have been released.

A release from WPD states that officer Tyler Iwen observed a vehicle stopped or stalled in the roadway at the intersection of Second Avenue West and 42nd Street West early Friday morning. Iwen and officer Jordan Patton stopped to assist the motorist in a “community caretaking capacity.”



Tags

Load comments