The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is holding a free off-highway vehicle (OHV) youth safety course in Williston at Lewis & Clark State Park on Thursday, August 6, at 10:00 am.
"This safety course is designed to help educate riders on how to safely operate OHV’s when out riding. North Dakota has a number of OHV recreational opportunities across the state. We want to ensure people are riding safe and smart so riders can enjoy these trails for generations to come," states Anton Hillig, the Motorized Recreation Coordinator.
North Dakota law requires youth ages 12-15 who do not have a valid driver's license or learner's permit to take a safety certification class. The certification is needed in order to legally operate OHVs on land other than their parent's which includes designated OHV trails and ditches.
Pre-register online at www.parkrec.nd.gov. The course is free, and each participant will receive a DOT approved helmet to keep.
Under the ND Smart Restart guidelines and in partnership with local health officials, the following precautions will be put into place. The class will be held outdoors, and students will be appropriately distanced throughout the class. The class is limited to 8 students. Students will be provided a sterile ATV machine to use, and no materials will be shared throughout the class. Online classes are also available through the website.
The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.