More than 18 months after the killing and more than a year after the trial, the North Dakota Supreme Court is going to take up the appeal of a man convicted of a July 2017 murder in a Williston motel parking lot.
The court is going to hear arguments from attorneys for Alex Eggleston, who was convicted in December 2018 of murder and sentenced in June 2019 to life with the possibility of parole after 30 years. Eggleston was arrested in July 2017 and accused of shooting Vance Neset to death in the Super 8 parking lot.
During the trial, Eggleston argued that he acted in self-defense. He testified that he pulled a gun on Neset and another man after they'd threatened him and that he'd only shot Neset because he was afraid for his own life.
That claim of self defense forms the basis of one part of Eggleston's appeal.
Kiara Kraus-Parr, Eggleston's attorney for the appeal, argued that the prosecution didn't do enough to prove Eggleston wasn't acting in self defense. In her brief she wrote that the testimony from prosecution witnesses didn't line up with the physical evidence.
"If the trial court had applied the appropriate standard, it would have determined that even when viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to the prosecution and giving the prosecution the benefit of all inferences, the State did not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Eggelston was not acting in self-defense when he shot Mr. Neset," Kraus-Parr wrote.
In his response, Nathan Madden, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, argued that Eggleston's claims misstated what happened both at the time of the shooting and during the trial, as well as made mistakes about the law.
"A review of Eggleston’s initial claim ... shows the following," Madden wrote. "1) Significant omissions of North Dakota law concerning the District Court’s language; 2) misstatements of factual information including the autopsy findings of Dr. William Massello and the contents of the trial transcript; 3) significant omissions of factual information from the record that was before the District Court at trial; 4) an expectation that this Court find that Eggleston’s self-serving statements are inviolate truth; 5) an expectation that this Court replace the District Court’s determination with its own; 6) a newly raised claim of judicial error in the denial of the N.D.R.Crim.P. 29 motion(s); and 7) a complete absence as to an obvious error review due to the lack of objection a trial."
During the trial, Madden told jurors that Eggleston had gotten into an argument with Neset and another man and shot Neset to death in retaliation.
In his response, Madden also said Eggleston didn't follow basic requirements for a self-defense claim.
"Surveillance video shows Eggleston walking away from Mr. Neset and Mr. Knutson, who do not follow him," Madden wrote. "As he is walking away, without being followed, Eggleston turns back to re-engage with Mr. Neset and Mr. Knutson. Eggleston’s claim on the stand was that he turned back to re-engage because they had threatened to shoot him if they saw him around again, and he wanted to tell them that he was staying there all week. This demonstrates that Eggleston had the ability to freely leave the area without being followed, and voluntarily chose to continue to escalate the situation after supposedly being threatened. No weapon was ever presented by either Mr. Neset or Mr. Knutson. Besides feeling the need to tell them that he would be there all week, Eggleston provided no evidence that he just simply could not have kept walking. (The law) effectively places a duty to deescalate a situation where it is possible to do so. However, Eggleston again chose to escalate the situation."
Oral arguments in the case are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.