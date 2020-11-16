A new app to anonymously report substance misuse statewide has launched.
Developed by tip411, the NDTip app puts a powerful new tool into the hands of community members of all ages. The NDTip app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store.
“Sheriffs and Deputies have been proudly serving North Dakota's 53 counties since 1889,” said President Chad Kaiser of Stutsman County. “The Sheriffs of North Dakota believe in pride, dedication and service to their counties, and the addition of tip411 in many of our communities will be an important tool that can be used by residents of all ages.”
The app is part of a statewide anonymous tip system to connect residents with law enforcement to help prevent substance misuse and keep communities safe.
Many communities across North Dakota currently use tip411, which allows them to work closely with other local departments across multiple jurisdictions to share information and expand the reach of this new anonymous tip system.
The NDTip app and tip411 system are anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before law enforcement see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.