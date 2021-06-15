Sun streams in the windows on one side of the 31:8 Project office in Bismarck, while the windows on the opposite side of the room show receding dark clouds, a storm having just passed. Founded in 2015, the nonprofit works towards providing the public with information regarding human trafficking in North Dakota. Like the weather outside, 31:8 Project is looking to bring light to one of the state’s darkest issues.
Stacy Schaffer, Labor Trafficking Coordinator for the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force and Founder and Executive Director of 31:8 Project, grew up in Wishek, North Dakota. Stacy realized she was interested in work that promotes human rights after a service trip to Guatemala where she met a young girl who had been trafficked. “I knew I had to do something and something I could do was provide information about the issue.” In 2011, she was crowned Miss ND International and used her platform to raise awareness of human trafficking in the state. Stacy’s past work in urban areas as well as her upbringing in a small town, help her transition between multiple roles and communities. “There’s a misconception that trafficking only exists in large cities, so it goes overlooked in rural areas. We’ve had cases in places like Bismarck and Williston, but we’ve also had cases in communities of less than 1,000 people. The reason 31:8 Project is able to do what we do is because of our local partnerships and collaborations. When we go into a new community, we like to talk to the residents or meet up with local groups. We listen to them and ask what their needs are. That’s how we can create the educational tools that will work best for their residents.”
One of the main tools 31:8 Project utilizes are training sessions that address specific issues within human trafficking, including labor trafficking, domestic violence, social media, resources for Native American communities, and more. 31:8 Project also works closely with survivors of human trafficking, providing these individuals with a safe place to tell their stories. “In order to really understand what human trafficking is, you have to hear from the people that experienced it. Their voices matter. It is important to us that survivors are represented, which is why we have a panel at the Bakken Human Trafficking Summit featuring two survivors of labor trafficking and one survivor of sex trafficking. We're honored to share the stage with our partners with lived experience who are best able to inform us and guide our work.”
Stacy is referring to the upcoming Bakken Human Trafficking Summit, hosted by 31:8 Project, with assistance by The North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force. “We were invited to the Bakken region by some individuals who wanted to learn more about human trafficking. In partnering with the task force, we’ve brought together experts who understand the issue and can help the community find a common goal and work together to make their town stronger. We believe education is the key to preventing trafficking and helping those who have been affected by it.”
31:8 Project hopes to organize the summit annually, selecting a new host location each year. This year, the summit’s theme is “A Community Finding Strength and Taking Action” and will take place at the Williston ARC on Thursday, June 17. According to Schaffer, “what’s great about an event like this, is that you can be knowledgeable about human trafficking and you’ll learn something, or this could be your first interaction with this topic and you’ll learn something. Regardless of who you are, you’ll leave with a new perspective and understanding.” Speakers include members of law enforcement, healthcare providers, counselors, members of human services organizations, and other industry professionals. More information and tickets can be found at www.318project.org.
Stacy is aware of the challenges a topic like this poses for a full-day event. “We know that talking about human trafficking is difficult. We make sure to schedule breaks throughout the day to let people process the information. We are always cautious about making sure the subject matter is provided thoughtfully, but at the same time, we want to make sure that the audience is given an authentic presentation that isn’t sugar-coated or sensationalized.” She hopes that the information people leave with will allow them to continue the dialogue within their community, and ultimately those conversations will help to better prosecute those who exploit others, help to better provide for survivors, and help to prevent human trafficking.
“It’s understandable that people might feel helpless with a big issue like this. We know that one person can’t do everything, but everyone can do something. Attending an event like the Bakken Human Trafficking Summit IS doing something. For those that can attend, we are truly thankful.” It’s that perspective that allows 31:8 Project to shine even on the cloudiest of days.