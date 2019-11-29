BISMARCK — North Dakota's Board of Chiropractic Examiners has suspended the license of the man charged in the brutal killings of four people in Mandan last spring, pending the outcome of the case.
Chad Trolon Isaak, 45, was operating a chiropractic office in Washburn at the time of his April 4 arrest. He is charged with murder in the April 1 homicides of RJR Maintenance & Management co-owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer and Bill and Lois Cobb, who were married.
The four people were fatally shot and stabbed at the business off Memorial Highway in Mandan. A motive for the killings is unknown.
Isaak has pleaded not guilty and is set to stand trial before a jury in March 2020.
The chiropractic board served a disciplinary complaint to Isaak, who subsequently invoked his Fifth Amendment rights. He reached a settlement with the board last summer and waived his right to an administrative hearing on the matter. He and the board agreed to the suspension of his North Dakota chiropractic license until his criminal case is resolved.
The board's website on Wednesday, Nov. 27, listed his license, issued in 2006, as inactive. His license, suspended Aug. 14, is due to expire in 2020.
If he's convicted, Isaak will have his license revoked without further action or hearing. If he's acquitted of all charges, his license will no longer be suspended.
Rob Quick, Isaak's attorney, said the settlement agreement speaks for itself. He declined to comment further.
Isaak is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in Bismarck in lieu of $1 million cash bond.
He has challenged the legality of police search warrants and has asked for a trial outside of Morton County due to news coverage about his case. A hearing is set for Dec. 19.
The Board of Chiropractic Examiners is a seven-person panel that regulates North Dakota's chiropractic practices. Its members are appointed by the governor.