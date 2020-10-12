North Dakota has launched an anonymous tip system to report underage substance use to their local sheriff's department or highway patrol office.
Individuals who want to use the system can either download the app from the Apple or Google Play store or they an submit an anonymous tip through the division's website at https://www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov/nd-tip.
The system can also be used to report community-related crime, traffic incidents, or other law enforcement issues, but it is not intended to be a suitable substitute for calling 911 in the event of a crime in progress or an emergency.
The tip line is the result of a collaboration between the North Dakota Department of Behavioral health Division, North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association, the Bureau of Criminal investigation, and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
“Prevention is creating an environment that promotes health and well-being,” division Assistant Director Laura Anderson said. “NDTip is one part of the state’s comprehensive effort to address and prevent substance misuse in North Dakota.”