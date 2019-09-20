ND auditor says increased tax distributions to fire districts could reduce insurance premiums
BISMARCK — Lifting a legislative limit on insurance tax revenue sent to fire districts could reduce North Dakotans' premiums, State Auditor Josh Gallion said Friday, Sept. 20.
Gallion's office released the results of an audit showing $13.4 million in insurance premium taxes was sent to the state's general checking account over the past eight years rather than going to fire districts because of limits set by the Legislature. Increased funding to fire districts could reduce the rating given by an insurance advisory organization, which could lower premiums, auditors said in a news release.
"Increasing the funding to these fire districts would allow for better equipment, more training, and cost savings to citizens through lower insurance premiums,” Gallion, a Republican, said in a statement.
State Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, a Republican, said homeowner insurance premiums make up the largest generator of the tax revenue going to fire districts. He said the Legislature has taken steps to address the issue, but more can be done.
"It just seems a little disingenuous that we're collecting taxes for this purpose but then it's going to the general fund," Godfread said.
Bismarck man pleads guilty to acting as bail bond agent
BISMARCK — A Bismarck man was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty acting as a bail bond agent without a license following an investigation by the North Dakota Insurance Department.
Akeem Foster faced one count of a class C felony theft by deception and class A misdemeanor. Foster admitted to receiving money to bail individuals out of jail and retaining the money without bailing anyone out. The investigation revealed he obtained $2,250 from five victims in Burleigh County.
“Every case of fraud, no matter how big or small, is a huge problem because it adds up and affects all North Dakota consumers negatively,” Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said in a statement. “I’m proud of the work our Department investigators and attorneys have done and am grateful for the partnerships we’ve developed over the years with State’s Attorney’s offices across the state.”
Foster was sentenced to three years with the North Dakota Department of Corrections with all but two years suspended for 18 months of supervised probation and $2,250 in restitution, Godfread's office said.
Spirit Lake man admits to beating baby
FARGO — A Spirit Lake man admitted Tuesday, Sept. 17, to beating a baby so badly that the child required months-long hospitalization.
Jonathan James Hill, 22, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He’s scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16.
Hill was accused of hitting the 20-month-old boy and shoving him into the wall between Dec. 26, 2018, and Jan. 1. When first responders were called to the home on New Year’s Day, the baby was “noticeably bruised to face and entire body,” a press release from North Dakota’s U.S. Attorney’s office said.
The baby’s family took to social media to share their story and initially urging the public to help locate Hill. They said the baby was airlifted from Devils Lake’s CHI Hospital to receive more intensive medical attention in Fargo. He underwent multiple surgeries and the family said his brain was bleeding. He was hospitalized for months.
Doctors determined the injuries were nonaccidental, the release said.
Hill faces a minimum 10-year sentence.