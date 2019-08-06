Bail set at $1M cash for Fargo man accused of murder, arson
FARGO — A judge has set bail at $1 million cash only for a man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and setting fire to the apartment where her body was found.
Sheldon Davis, 44, made his first appearance on the charges in Cass County District Court by interactive television Tuesday morning, Aug. 6.
Davis is charged with one count of murder, a Class AA felony, and one felony count each of arson and endangering by fire or explosion in the death of Denise Anderson, 52, whose body was found at Davis’ apartment on Aug. 1 after a fire was reported in the apartment building on the city’s north side.
Davis appeared Tuesday before Judge Tristan Van de Streek, who until recently was a prosecutor with the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutor Renata Selzer requested bail at $2 million, cash only, citing a long list of past convictions for Davis, including a terrorizing conviction in Cass County from 2013.
Van de Streek set terms of release at $1 million bail, cash only, and set the next court appearance for Davis for Sept. 5.
White Bengal tiger dies at Wahpeton zoo
WAHPETON — A 17-year-old white Bengal tiger died at the Chahinkapa Zoo on Saturday, Aug. 3, the zoo director said.
“She lived a long happy life at Chahinkapa Zoo in Wahpeton,” zoo Director Kathy Diekman said in a Wahpeton Daily News report. “Neena lived to be 17 years old. Tigers typically live 10 years in the wild.”
Neena was diagnosed with pancreatitis recently and received excellent veterinary care to keep her comfortable, Diekman said.
“The zoo staff remembers Neena coming to the zoo as a young cat from the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona. She will be missed by thousands of zoo friends,” Diekman said.
Condolences began pouring in on the zoo’s Facebook page Monday afternoon.
Neena shared an enclosure with male Bengal tiger, Hobbes.
Ben Carson’s N.D. visit rescheduled for Wednesday
BISMARCK — Ben Carson’s trip to North Dakota is back on.
After the trip was announced and postponed just hours later Monday, Sen. John Hoeven’s office said Tuesday, Aug. 6, the head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will come to North Dakota Wednesday.
Carson is scheduled to tour a new housing and supportive service facility in Grand Forks and hold a roundtable discussion on housing in Grand Forks City Hall. Then he will tour Fort Totten on the Spirit Lake Reservation with Chairwoman Peggy Cavanaugh and other tribal officials.
Hoeven’s office said he wanted to bring Carson to the state to “showcase local housing projects and give local government and tribal officials an opportunity to provide direct input on HUD’s programs.”
Hoeven, a Republican, invited Carson to the state in April.
Fargo man pleads guilty to soliciting minors in Dickinson, may face deportation
DICKINSON, N.D. — A Fargo man pleaded guilty Monday in Dickinson to solicitation of a minor, a Class C felony, and will likely face deportation proceedings.
Bashir Bare Abdi, 27, originally faced charges from January of “luring minors by computer,” a Class B felony.
Abdi’s attorney, Steven D. Mottinger of Fargo, explained that Abdi was responding to an online posting from a 14-year-old girl.
“It was a back-and-forth conversation in regard to him engaging in sexual activity,” Mottinger said. “The agreed upon price was some Kit-Kat candy bars. Mr. Abdi ultimately drove to a predetermined location. Obviously, the undercover agent was not a 14-year-old, but (Abdi) did have the candy bars with him.”
Mottinger explained that Abdi left Somalia at 14, and lived in Kenya and South Africa before coming to the United States about five years ago.
Abdi was sentenced to three years incarceration with ND Department of Corrections, with all three years suspended, and placed on supervised probation.
He also received a $1,000 fine, and will have to register as a sex offender.
Burgum says ‘red flag’ legislation is ‘worth considering’
BISMARCK — North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signaled some conditional support for so-called “red flag” legislation to curb gun violence Tuesday, Aug. 6, after two mass shootings over the weekend.
The Republican-controlled state House earlier this year easily rejected legislation allowing judges to issue protection orders temporarily preventing people deemed dangerous from possessing guns. Critics said it infringed on constitutional rights, which proponents disputed.
In a statement, Burgum suggested the idea has some merit.
“We must ensure that law-abiding citizens aren’t denied their Second Amendment right without due process first, but if family members or law enforcement believe an individual is suicidal or mentally ill and a danger to themselves or others, and a process can be established through the courts to keep that person safe after ensuring their right to due process, that’s worth considering,” he said.
A Burgum spokesman said the statement wasn’t meant to suggest he would have signed this year’s bill had it reached his desk. The spokesman wasn’t sure whether Burgum would advocate for such legislation when lawmakers reconvene in 2021.
Fargo Democratic Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, the primary sponsor of this year’s bill, said Monday she wasn’t sure if she’d reintroduce the bill next session.