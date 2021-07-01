While we may see specialized teams of superheroes fighting crime in the movies, in reality, there are no capes or beacons in the sky. Instead, it’s up to a variety of agencies, organizations, and community leaders coming together to keep the public safe. The North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force (NDHTTF) may be a specialized team, but they don’t have superpowers. The task force relies on the hard work of North Dakotans: experts, local support services, and statewide partnerships all contributing in a heroic effort to address cases of human trafficking.
Formed in 2015, the task force is a collaborative team made up of law enforcement, prosecution, and service providers at federal, state, and local levels. Emily Schwartz, Director of the NDHTTF, is aware of the unique position the task force operates under. The team must bring together public, private, and state organizations while addressing the specific issues facing North Dakota’s communities, both urban and rural. Emily says, “What I love about the task force is the variety of perspectives and support we get from our partners. Everything from the local non-governmental organizations who provide a path of healing for our survivors, to the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who have the power to investigate cases of trafficking and prosecute when appropriate. We all come together to drive the work forward and provide better outcomes for survivors.” Since January 1, 2016, the NDHTTF has served 535 total victims, 384 of those adults and 152 minors. The majority of victims served are North Dakota residents.
Human trafficking is a crime involving the exploitation of someone for the purposes of compelled labor or a commercial sex act through the use of force, fraud, or coercion. Human trafficking affects individuals regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, or socio-economic backgrounds. Many states have their own task force, however, as a large state with a sparse population, North Dakota faces distinct challenges when it comes to creating policies and outreach. Emily notes, “We’ve developed many practices unique to our setting. We were very intentional when forming the task force to identify the people and organizations who were already doing the work in their community. We rely on those experts to inform us about the nuances of their work. Communities already recognize these individuals and organizations as natural leaders and the ones to look to for help. They have the advanced skill sets to understand the complexity human trafficking, and are already motivated to do what’s best for survivors.” The task force investigates cases of both labor and sex trafficking. In addition to providing case coordination for survivors, they also work to train law enforcement, healthcare providers, educators, other industry specialists and the general public about recognizing the signs that someone may be being trafficked.
The boots-on-the-ground portion of the task force are the Response Teams. These local, multidisciplinary teams include law enforcement, prosecutors, children’s advocacy centers, non-governmental organizations, social service providers, mental health providers, and other key agencies to support trafficked survivors. The NDHTTF provides support to local response teams through an Operational Team of highly trained human trafficking specialists, including the Human Trafficking Navigators who are the first points of contact for any agency that suspects they have encountered an individual who is being exploited or trafficked. If a social worker in a community suspects someone may be a victim of trafficking and contacts the task force, a NDHTTF Navigator will screen the case and facilitate the coordination of appropriate parties to assist the survivor with immediate and long-term needs.
Emily says, “Our Response Teams and Operational Team do a phenomenal job of providing that immediate response. Our next goal is helping survivors work towards long term independence.” She understands that many people are looking for ways to help survivors and prevent human trafficking and suggests volunteering with local organizations who are already established within communities, attending educational programs and events led by human trafficking experts, and to assist survivors by donating to the North Dakota Human Trafficking Fund. The task force operates a designated fund that assists survivors through the stages of recovery. Survivors in the immediate relief stage are in need of basic items such as toiletries as well as medical care and emergency housing. Those in the recovery stage often need assistance with therapeutic services, transitional housing, and legal services. Finally, those in the resilience stage are seeking to fund expenses related to education, job training, and life-skill building. “Helping a survivor pay for a meal and a pair of shoes can make a monumental difference,” she says, “going to an informational event might not feel like a lot, but it really is. Those small steps are so important.”
Going forward, the task force is hoping to continue building their scope of services for survivors and community outreach. Emily says, “We’re looking to focus on increasing survivor leadership and in engaging survivors to help inform our processes and help us improve upon them.” Trafficking is a difficult topic and Emily understands why many people are hesitant to begin the conversation. Despite the challenges, she sees a shift happening across the state and is grateful for those who have been early supporters of the clients served by the task force. “I’m so thankful for the support we have. We have bipartisan support. We have community support. We work with wonderful agencies who are dedicated to serving these clients. It’s rare for an issue to bring together so many different groups and for them to collaborate at this level. That’s what sets North Dakota apart. We are willing to work together, even if it’s just to help one person.”
If you would like more information about the work of the North Dakota Human Trafficking Task Force, are seeking resources about human trafficking, or would like to donate to the North Dakota Human Trafficking Fund, visit www.ndhttf.org.