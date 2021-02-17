The North Dakota Highway Patrol is hosting a car seat check-up event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at the NDDOT Williston District Office, 605 W Dakota Parkway.
If you would like to attend, please bring your car seat instructions and your vehicle owner's manual.
This event will provide education, instruction and hands-on assistance in installing the car seat correctly in your vehicle, and securing your child safely in the car seat.
All car seats will be checked to ensure that it is in good condition, meets federal standards, and has not been recalled. The event will also go over if the car seat is appropriate for your child's age, weight, and height.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at this event.